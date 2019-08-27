You are here

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 8:21 AM
Utico said on Tuesday morning that it had "signed and released" a restructuring agreement with Hyflux on Monday which will give it 88 per cent of the water firm.
UTICO said on Tuesday morning that it had "signed and released" a restructuring agreement with Hyflux on Monday which will give it 88 per cent of the debt-laden water treatment firm. 

"The deal finds a resolution for creditors and PNP investors and development projects that have been languishing since the moratorium in May 2018," the Middle Eastern utility firm said in a statement hours after midnight. 

Utico added that with the support of Hyflux’s board and management, "swift action" will be taken to bring all projects up to speed, as well as take on new projects.

Hyflux was not available for comment at the time of writing.

The troubled water firm on Aug 16 said it would engage exclusively with white knight Utico until Aug 26 as its negotiations were the most advanced among all potential investors. This was also the deadline for the company to enter a definitive agreement with Utico for the latter’s intended investment in the group.

Utico had earlier agreed to take an 88 per cent stake in Hyflux through a S$300 million equity injection and a S$100 million shareholder loan, and is engaging with Hyflux's creditors to work out the details of the rescue plan.

