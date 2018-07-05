You are here
Vallianz proposes 30-to-1 share consolidation
Board believes proposed share consolidation will help reduce share price volatility, offset effects of short-term share price speculation
Singapore
OFFSHORE support vessel owner and operator, Vallianz Holdings, has proposed to consolidate every 30 existing ordinary shares in the company into one ordinary share.
As at July 4, 2018, the firm has an issued share capital of S$491.5 million consisting of about 16.6
