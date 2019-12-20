You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vendor in NauticAWT restaurant deal unrelated to directors, key shareholders

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 9:46 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE vendor in Catalist-listed oil and gas engineering group NauticAWT's bid to buy a restaurant chain in Thailand is not related to any directors, controlling shareholders or associates, the board said in a bourse filing on Friday evening.

The company, which struck a deal to take a 35 per cent stake in Rich Restaurant Company from director Kritsada Tunpow for 70 million baht (S$3.1 million), had disclosed on Dec 18 that its controlling shareholder, Chirasak Chiyachantana, owns about 3.83 per cent of Rich Restaurant.

According to the earlier announcement, Dr Chirasak, who used to belong to Rich Restaurant's board and management, is abstaining from all board talks on the planned share purchase.

As an investor in Rich Restaurant, Dr Chirasak identified and introduced the Thai casual eatery chain to NauticAWT "as he believes that this represents a good investment opportunity for the group", the company had said at the time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The NauticAWT board, which said in its latest filing that listing sponsor UOB Kay Hian confirmed that the proposed buy is a discloseable transaction under Catalist rules, added that "Dr Chirasak and Mr Kritsada are business associates and they are also both investors in other companies".

SEE ALSO

GYP Properties misses out on New Zealand land-buy deal

None of the other directors or their associates have any interest in the deal, it reiterated.

Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong vessel sale needs shareholder ratification, not approval: SGX

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

The Hour Glass transfers stake in Vietnam unit to Thai associate

Straits Trading unit invests in A$36m debt for Melbourne home project

GYP Properties misses out on New Zealand land-buy deal

AsiaPhos ex-staff take severance pay claim to labour arbitration

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 09:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong vessel sale needs shareholder ratification, not approval: SGX

MAINBOARD-LISTED heavy equipment trader Hoe Leong Corp does not have to get shareholders' approval for its planned...

Dec 20, 2019 08:18 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

THE controlling shareholder of property management group OEL (Holdings) has sold off his entire stake in the company...

Dec 20, 2019 07:37 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi to skip Davos, deflating hopes for Trump summit

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't planning to attend the World Economic Forum in January, according to...

Dec 20, 2019 07:34 PM
Government & Economy

German parliament passes disputed climate reform package

[BERLIN] The German parliament's upper house approved a wide-ranging climate policy reform package on Friday, ending...

Dec 20, 2019 07:24 PM
Technology

Google fined 150m euros by France

[PARIS] France's competition authority fined Google 150 million euros (S$226.1 million) for anti-competitive...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly