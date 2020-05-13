'Vibrant' 5G retail scene for Singapore looks a long way off

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE telecoms regulator has promised a vibrant retail market for 5G in Singapore - and it believes that the key to that will be mandatory wholesaling arrangements.
Only Singtel and a StarHub-M1 joint venture have been awarded licences to build and run nationwide 5G networks. So the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes