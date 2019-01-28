Vibrant subsidiary disposing of warehouse for 29m yuan

VIBRANT Group's wholly-owned subsidiary Sanlu Logistics is disposing of a 13,667 sq m warehouse property located in Jiangyin for 29 million yuan (S$5.5 million).

Sanlu Logistics entered into an asset transfer agreement with the current lessor of the land that the property occupies. The cash consideration represents a gain on disposal of 1.3 million yuan.

The firm said the sale proceeds will be used to repay debt and bank borrowings.