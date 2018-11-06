You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vicplas unit to invest in loss-making British medical device maker

Tue, Nov 06, 2018 - 5:01 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

VICPLAS International is taking a stake in a British medical device manufacturer through a subsidiary, under a subscription agreement made on Monday and announced the next day.

Forefront Medical Investment will pay £100,000 (S$179,600) in cash for new shares in Arrow Medical, for a 20 per cent stake, to be funded by internal resources.

It also has options to buy more shares and raise its interest to 60 per cent, for another £225,000 in all.

Arrow posted full-year pre-tax losses of S$130,551 and a negative book value of S$677,734, based on unaudited financial statements as at July 31, the board of Vicplas disclosed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the board said that the deal could expand Forefront's manufacturing footprint beyond China and Singapore, reducing the risks of global trade uncertainty and offering an alternative production facility that would not be affected by the tariffs that the United States has slapped on various Chinese products.

"The proposed investment, once completed, will add immediate production capacity to Forefront's current manufacturing footprint at a cost-effective entry price without the need to invest in, or wait for the development of, a greenfield facility," it added.

The board noted that the deal would give it a presence in Europe and expand its customer base beyond the US.

Forefront will also get short- to medium-term cross-selling opportunities, as well as access to complementary manufacturing capabilities, from the investment in Arrow.

The board also said that the price tag, reached on a willing buyer, willing seller basis, takes into account factors such as the historical performance of Arrow, as well as Forefront's assessment of possible future synergies from expected improvement in Arrow's production capability, capacity and service offerings.

Conditions precedent for the subscription include Forefront getting copies of undertakings from some lenders to Arrow over the suspension of repayment and waiver of interest on certain loans.

It also wants satisfactory financial statements for Arrow and a subsidiary for the year to Dec 31, 2017.

Companies & Markets

Reliance Communications will not pay Nov 6 interest due on 6.5% senior notes due 2020

GuocoLand starts construction on Shanghai mixed-use project

BHG Retail Reit to pay 328.3m yuan for China shopping centre, subject to unitholders' vote

Singapore Medical Group Q3 net profit up 60% on new acquisitions, contributions

Chew's Group mandatory offer terms are fair and reasonable, says independent financial adviser

Pacific Star Development board issues guidance for Q1 net loss

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening