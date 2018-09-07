You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Weaker US$ and strong demand lifts oil prices

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

OIL rose on Thursday, encouraged by a weaker US dollar and evidence of strong US fuel demand, though demand prospects remain clouded by the turmoil engulfing emerging markets and an escalation in the US trade dispute with China.

Emerging market stocks, bonds and currencies have plunged in recent weeks in response to financial crises in the likes of Turkey, South Africa and Venezuela.

The US dollar eased by about 0.2 per cent against a basket of major currencies on Thursday. But it has gained 3.3 per cent this year and has benefited from the flight out of emerging market assets. As a result, major oil consumers are finding their import bills rising quickly.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent crude futures were up 28 US cents at US$77.55 a barrel by 1253 GMT, still short of Tuesday's high near US$80. US futures rose 19 US cents to US$68.91.

"In the last week, we've seen the focus shift again from supply back to demand; and the continued calamity in emerging market stocks, bonds and currencies is weighing on the medium and longer-term demand outlook," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.

"We did see quite a lot of momentum last week, and then oil was shot down in flames after its failed attempt to break above US$80 . . . Now we have the extra dimension of a spike in oil prices that can only increase the pain (for consumers) and the risk of a slowdown in demand."

The market is already preparing for the loss of at least one million barrels per day (bpd) in Iranian crude supplies from early November, when US sanctions against Teheran come into force. The oil price has risen by 3 per cent since the US government announced the sanctions in May.

"The prospects of increased supplies from Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and her allies, and weaker demand from China and other emerging markets could weigh further on oil prices going forward, or at least limit the upside potential," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at futures brokerage Forex. "This is because of the US dollar's strength, weighing heavily on emerging market currencies, including the yuan, which in turn has pushed up the costs of all dollar-denominated commodities."

US crude stockpiles fell last week as strong consumption prompted refineries to boost output, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening