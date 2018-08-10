You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wee Hur Holdings' net profit up 82%

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:43 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

PROPERTY group Wee Hur Holdings posted a net profit of S$6 million for its second quarter, up 82 per cent from a year ago.

Revenue went up 55 per cent to S$54.8 million, while earnings per share stood at 0.66 Singapore cents – up from 0.36 cents previously.

This was mainly attributed to the partial recognition of gross profit from Mega@Woodlands.

A dividend of 0.4 Singapore cents was declared, compared with 0.3 Singapore cents a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group said that the sales status of its co-developing development, Parc Botannia, is about 60 per cent sold to-date. The group will monitor the market situation closely and will continue its effort to  sell the remaining units. The construction is in progress and is expected to be completed by 2020.

The sales of its industrial development, Mega@Woodlands, is  about 52 per cent sold to-date. It said that the group’s Rent-to-Own (RTO) scheme has helped prop the aggregate take-up rate to about 64 per cent including these RTO units.

 The group expects competition for building projects to be stiff. As at  June 30, 2018, its construction order book stood at approximately S$242 million, providing the group with a continuous flow of activity through FY2020.

While the outlook for the marine and offshore industry has improved with strengthening oil prices, competition in the workers’ dormitory space is still keen, said the group. The occupancy of the group’s Tuas View Dormitory is presently about 81 per cent.

As for its developments in Australia, the group said that the outlook of residential market in Brisbane remains slow. The group said that it will continue to monitor the market conditions closely to determine a suitable time to commence construction of the group’s residential development, Park Central One, and explore suitable development options for Buranda Plot 2.

Meanwhile, the construction of UniLodge@Park Central, a 1,578-bed PBSA in Buranda Plot 1 in Brisbane under the Wee Hur Purpose Built Student Accommodation Master Trust has been partially completed.

One of the blocks has achieved practical completion on  July 2, 2018 and has started its first student intake. The occupancy rate is encouraging,   said the group. The other block (Sky Tower) is targeted to be completed by third quarter of 2018.

Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers Group's Q2 net profit down 37%

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit nearly doubles to S$71.5m

Mewah International's Q2 net profit down 81.4%

KSH's Q1 net profit shrinks 3.8% to S$6m

Roxy-Pacific associate to acquire property in Revesby, Australia for A$9 million

Boustead Projects' net profit up 73% in Q1 on one-off gain

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening