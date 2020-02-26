Wilmar International CFO Stephen Ho Kiam Kong to retire in May

WILMAR International announced on Wednesday that its chief financial officer (CFO) Stephen Ho Kiam Kong will be retiring from full-time work on May 31, 2020, after eight years with the agribusiness group.

He will be succeeded by deputy CFO Charles Loo Cheau Long.

Mr Loo joined Wilmar in 2010 as senior finance manager, served as deputy group financial controller since January 2017, and was appointed deputy CFO in January 2020. Before joining Wilmar, he worked as a senior audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP from 2007 to 2010.

Wilmar does not foresee any difficulties in meeting its financial reporting requirements following Mr Ho's retirement, and noted that there are no concerns with regard to financial reporting that led to his decision to retire. There are also no disagreements between Mr Ho and the board with regard to practices that will have an impact on Wilmar's financial reporting.

Wilmar shares closed down five cents or 1.2 per cent to S$4.12 on Wednesday before the announcement.