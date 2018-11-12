You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wilmar's Q3 net profit jumps 11%

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:56 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

AGRI-GIANT Wilmar International’s net profit for the third quarter jumped 10.7 per cent to US$407.4 million from a restated US$368.1 million a year ago led by better showing in tropical oils and oilseeds and grains businesses.

An added boost to the bottom line came from higher share of results of affiliates and a slight improvement in sugar business, said Wilmar in its results announcement.

Excluding losses recorded by the group’s discontinued operations in Brazil - the losses mainly stemmed from unrealised foreign exchange losses from US-dollar borrowings - net profit stood at US$434.9 million, up 18.2 per cent from a year ago. The discontinued operations are part of the newly acquired sugar subsidiary in India.

Core net profit rose 35 per cent to US$435 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the three months to September came in 4.3 per cent higher at US$11.6 billion from US$11.1 billion supported by higher sales volumes across all segments. This was partially offset by weaker commodity prices over the period under review.

Earnings per share stood at 6.4 US cents versus 5.8 US cents. No dividend was declared for the period under review, unchanged from the previous year.

For the nine-month period, the company posted a 21 per cent rise in net profit to US$927 million on the back of a 4 per cent increase in revenue to US$34 billion.

“We expect most of our operations to continue to do well in the coming quarter, due to generally better processing margins,” said Wilmar chairman and chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong.

Wilmar International stock closed higher by three Singapore cents or nearly one per cent at S$3.18 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

doc72qe7tn00zbohu63ou7_doc6wj6wgoxvbn1ekcyx13e.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

BP_Grab_121118_40.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening