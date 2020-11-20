You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Winding-up petition against KrisEnergy unit to be heard next week

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 1:39 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg

A COURT hearing for the winding-up petition filed against a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil and gas company KrisEnergy will take place on Nov 24 in the Cayman Islands.

This comes after the court dismissed an application and subsequent appeal by the wholly-owned subsidiary, KrisEnergy (Gulf of Thailand) (KEGOT), to restrain Rubicon Vantage International from presenting the petition.

KrisEnergy in June announced that KEGOT had lodged the appeal against the first dismissal. On Thursday, KrisEnergy said that the appeal was also dismissed by the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands, with costs awarded to Rubicon.

Rubicon had filed claims against KrisEnergy and KEGOT in relation to a bareboat charterparty dated October 2014.

KrisEnergy said on Thursday that the group is taking legal advice on the next steps moving forward.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It reiterated that some of its subsidiaries, including KEGOT, have all or substantially all their assets pledged under a revolving credit facility with DBS, and holders of its senior secured zero-coupon notes due in 2024 also have a second ranking security interest over these secured assets.

KrisEnergy announced separately on Friday morning that a meeting of its scheme creditors will be held electronically on Jan 14 next year at 1pm.

The creditors will be voting on the upstream oil and gas firm's proposed scheme under Singapore's Companies Act. It had announced on Monday that the Singapore High Court had granted leave for it to convene a scheme meeting in three months.

The Singapore court has also granted KrisEnergy another extension of its debt moratorium under the Act, until Jan 16, 2021.

KrisEnergy shares have been suspended from trading since August last year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 01:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

SHARES of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) advanced on Friday amid active trading.

Nov 20, 2020 01:05 PM
Life & Culture

BTS releasing new album after historic success of 'Dynamite'

[SEOUL] K-pop sensation BTS were releasing their highly anticipated new studio album on Friday, following the...

Nov 20, 2020 12:54 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Banking & Finance

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

CIMB Singapore has dropped three long-time banking heads, as the lender restructures its business amid dismal...

Nov 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia posts first current account surplus since 2011 in Q3

[JAKARTA] Indonesia recorded a US$1 billion current account surplus in the July-September period, its first surplus...

Nov 20, 2020 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's central bank announces measures to contain baht rise

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank unveiled on Friday new measures related to the baht in a bid to help balance...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for