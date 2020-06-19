You are here

Winding-up petition served on KrisEnergy unit

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 6:26 PM
@AnnabethLeowBT

A WINDING-UP petition was served on a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil and gas company KrisEnergy in the Cayman Islands this week.

But the wholly-owned subsidiary, KrisEnergy (Gulf of Thailand), has lodged a notice of appeal to block creditor Rubicon Vantage International from presenting or pursuing winding-up petitions, going by an update from the KrisEnergy board on Friday.

The dismissal of an earlier application to restrain the petition’s presentation could be vulnerable to appeal, the board added, citing advice from its legal team.

Trading in KrisEnergy shares has been suspended since August 2019. The company is going through a restructuring.

