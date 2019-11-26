You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

World Bank's US$225m in catastrophe-linked bonds listed on SGX

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

nz_wbg_261121.jpg
The World Bank Group's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has issued two tranches of catastrophe-linked bonds totalling US$225 million.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE World Bank Group's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has issued two tranches of catastrophe-linked bonds totalling US$225 million.

For the next three years, the bonds will provide the Philippines with financial protection of up to US$75 million for losses from earthquakes and US$150 million against losses from tropical cyclones.

They were listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday at noon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These are the first World Bank bonds listed in Singapore, the first catastrophe bonds listed on an Asian exchange, and the first catastrophe bonds sponsored by an Asian country's government, the World Bank noted.

SEE ALSO

World Bank makes first listing of US$225m catastrophe-linked bonds on SGX

The three-year bonds both come due on Dec 2, 2022, and will pay monthly coupons.

The US$75 million earthquake bond carries a coupon which is the sum of the prevailing three-month US-dollar Libor (London interbank offered rate) plus a funding margin of 0.12 per cent per annum and a risk margin of 5.5 per cent per annum.

The US$150 million cyclone bond carries a coupon which is the sum of the prevailing three-month USD Libor plus a funding margin of 0.12 per cent per annum and a risk margin of 5.65 per cent per annum.

The bonds were issued under IBRD's "capital at risk" notes programme, which can be used to transfer risks related to natural disasters and other risks from developing countries to the capital markets.

Payouts are triggered when an earthquake or tropical cyclone meets the predefined criteria under the bond terms.

The bulk of the new Philippine catastrophe bonds was allocated to investors in Europe (58 per cent), followed by North America (25 per cent), Asia (13 per cent), and Bermuda (4 per cent), the World Bank Group said.

In terms of investor type, asset managers took up 50 per cent of the deal. Some 29 per cent of the bonds went to insurance-linked securities funds, 13 per cent were allocated to insurers and reinsurers, while 8 per cent went to pension funds.

GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, and Swiss Re were joint structuring agents, joint bookrunners and joint managers. Munich Re was a joint structuring agent, placement agent and joint manager. AIR Worldwide is the risk modeller and calculation agent.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. In 2013, Typhoon Yolanda caused the loss of 6,300 lives and about US$12.9 billion in damages, or 4.7 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product.

Rosalia de Leon, national treasurer of the Philippines, said on Monday that the new bonds will address the financing gap for immediate post-disaster needs for extremely high-risk events. They also complement the government's existing disaster risk financing mechanisms.

Hua Jingdong, World Bank vice-president and treasurer, said: "Many countries in Asia are highly vulnerable to natural disasters, which makes finding innovative, capital markets solutions a major priority to address the impact on their economies."

IBRD lends to governments of middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries. It is one of five organisations under the World Bank Group.

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 12:17 AM
Consumer

eBay to sell StubHub for US$4b to Swiss rival

[SAN FRANCISCO] US online giant eBay agreed to sell its ticket marketplace StubHub to Swiss-based rival Viagogo for...

Nov 26, 2019 12:02 AM
Life & Culture

Jewellery, artifacts worth US$1.1b stolen from German museum

[LONDON] Thieves made off with jewellery and artifacts worth a reported US$1.1 billion after an early-morning...

Nov 25, 2019 11:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Aramco IPO retail subscription at US$5.8b, says lead manager

[RIYADH] Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached US$5.8 billion on Monday, lead...

Nov 25, 2019 11:46 PM
Consumer

Luxury tycoon said to mull US$1.5b South African fibre sale

[LONDON] Johann Rupert, the billionaire who controls luxury-goods giant Richemont, is considering selling stakes in...

Nov 25, 2019 11:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Chubb to buy added stake in China's Huatai Insurance for 10.8b yuan

[BEIJING] Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it will buy up to an additional 22.4 per cent stake in Chinese insurer...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly