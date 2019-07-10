You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Y Ventures chief financial officer resigns

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 9:25 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Y VENTURES' chief financial officer has resigned but it is not related to the company's financial reporting or ongoing independent review, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Joshua Huang Thien En, 37, is currently serving a one-month notice period and will effectively resign on July 15. The company's financial controller, Goh Lay Lan, will assume his role and responsibilities. 

Catalist-listed Y Ventures first made headlines in January when it revealed that accounting errors were discovered in its H1 2018 financial statements, leading it to report that it was profitable when it was in fact loss-making.

Following queries from the Singapore Exchange Regulation, the company appointed Deloitte & Touche Enterprise Risk Services as an independent reviewer to assess lapses in its internal controls and the impact of adjustments to prior years' financial statements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Mr Joshua Huang has confirmed that he is not aware of any concerns with regard to the financial reporting of the company and the independent review, which is currently still ongoing, that might have led to his resignation," said Y Ventures. 

Mr Huang, it added, has also agreed to continue to provide "all the relevant assistance that is necessary or required from Deloitte... and has further committed to do so until the completion of the independent review". 

The scope of the independent review includes scrutinising the "adequacy and effectiveness" of the group's internal controls for the financial period starting from Jan 1, 2014 to Dec 31, 2018. Deloitte will also specify any misstatements in the group's prior years' financial statements as disclosed in the company's initial public offering documents and to-date as a result of internal control lapses.

Among other things, the review will also include investigating the circumstances and responsible parties involved in the internal control lapses and misstatements, as well as any possible breaches of the listing rules, and either or both of the Companies Act and the Securities and Futures Act.

Companies & Markets

Capital World to raise S$18m by issuing shares to 2 private investors

Jardine C&C appoints new group managing director

3 Singaporeans jailed for 'front-running' in landmark insider trading case

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

Cordlife share price climbs 16.5%, prompting another SGX query

Downfall of Camsing chairman Lo Ching is parable of the dangers of investing in China

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
4 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

doc765ptuxybfr1exfxwkzh_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly