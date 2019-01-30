You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Y Ventures: Inadequacies in internal controls led to lapses in recording transactions

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 1:30 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SL_sgx_300119_18.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

ENTRY of incorrect unit costs, the understatement of administrative expenses, and insufficient manpower and expertise in the Finance and Accounting department were the three key inadequacies in internal controls which led to lapses in the recording of transactions, said Y Ventures in a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday.

The group was responding to queries from the SGX.

It said that it had faced “higher complexity” in the buying process and documentation of its inventory in 2018, coupled with tight manpower. This resulted in “considerable stress” on its internal control systems and standard operating procedures, said Y Ventures.

It said that it has since taken steps to rectify the problems, which include developing an in-house computerised inventory management system, monthly consolidation of accounts instead of every half a year, and increasing manpower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company’s audit committee is of the view that the firm’s present internal controls are “adequate and sufficient” as the administrative inadvertence were mainly due to inadequate system support and human error.

The audit committee noted that the administrative inadvertence was detected as a result of the group’s own internal check as part of its existing control procedures.

Going forward, it aims to convene more regular audit committee meetings in addition to the half-yearly meetings, and continue to engage with its internal auditors.

Y Ventures said that it will request its external auditors to review its full-year results for FY2018 and half-year results announcements for the period ending June 30, 2019.

It is in discussion with its external auditor to test the inventory carrying balance to assist management in the verification of the inventory carrying balance as at June 30, 2019.

Companies & Markets

ASL Marine bondholders approve debt extension

Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

Broker's take: PhillipCapital downgrades Micro-Mechanics to 'accumulate' on lower earnings

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates 'buy' on AEM, predicts stronger earnings in 2020

NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO

Fintech Ayondo calls for trading halt

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SIN12-Render 1-Lrg.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Technology

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

ak_ofc_3001.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore jobseekers keen to join startups: poll

SL_PC_300119_14.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: PhillipCapital downgrades Micro-Mechanics to 'accumulate' on lower earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening