Y Ventures queried by SGX after shares jump 18%

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday queried Catalist-listed Y Ventures on its unusual trading activity, the third such query to the e-commerce firm in the past six months.

Its shares jumped S$0.019 or 18.1 per cent to S$0.124 as at 2.42pm after 56 million shares were traded.

In response to a similar SGX query in October, the company said it was not aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the unusual price movements in its shares.

Y Ventures shares had on Oct 14 crashed 18.84 per cent or 2.6 Singapore cents to S$0.112, with close to 30 million shares changing hands.