You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

This is to help expedite the completion of the probe so he may resume his full-time duties as soon as possible
Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Based on enquiries as well as legal advice, Yangzijiang said that none of its directors including Mr Ren Yuanlin, its executive officers or any company in the group are the subject of the investigation.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding (Holdings) said that its executive chairman, founder and controlling shareholder Ren Yuanlin has taken leave to focus on "assisting in a confidential investigation carried out by certain PRC governmental authorities".

The company, China's largest non-state owned shipbuilder, said that Mr Ren Yuanlin, 66, was granted a leave of absence since Aug 9 by the board to expedite the completion of the investigation so that he may resume his full-time duties with the group as soon as possible.

Yangzijiang also tamped down on rumours about its chief.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In response to queries by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), it said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Ren Yuanlin had been making major decisions on company matters until as recent as Aug 8, including approving the group's unaudited second quarter financial results that was released on Aug 5.

Ren Letian, who is group chief executive officer and alternate director to Mr Ren Yuanlin, will assume his father's role as a director in his absence.

Based on enquiries as well as legal advice, Yangzijiang said that none of its directors including Mr Ren Yuanlin, its executive officers or any company in the group are the subject of the investigation. None of them, apart from Mr Ren Yuanlin, have been requested by any PRC governmental authorities to assist or be involved in the investigation.

It added that the group's businesses and operations are unaffected by the investigation and Mr Ren Yuanlin's leave of absence.

"It is business as usual for the group's businesses and operations," Yangzijiang said.

Its unit Jingjiang Runyuan Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd "continues to operate its financing business and it is business as usual for the group's financing division".

Yangzijiang didn't elaborate further on the probe in China.

Two weeks ago, global shipping news service TradeWinds reported that Liu Jianguo, described as a "veteran political patron of the shipbuilding industry", was being probed for "serious disciplinary violations".

Tradewinds said this came from a statement in June by Beijing's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party of China's own powerful anti-graft body. Mr Liu is chairman of the management committee of the Jiangsu Yuanlin Charity Foundation set up by Mr Ren Yuanlin.

Wednesday's announcement clears the air on swirling market talk that trouble in some form had been brewing at the shipbuilder. Investor anxiety turned into an exit stampede, with the stock tumbling by nearly 30 per cent last Thursday on unusually heavy volumes that swiftly drew a query from SGX RegCo and soon after, a trading halt.

The shipbuilder said that trading on the counter will resume on Thursday.

In its statement on Wednesday, the group also warned of possible legal action, saying it has instructed Duane Morris & Selvam LLP to provide legal advice to the board and the company in relation to "rumours" about Mr Ren Yuanlin and the group that were spread on certain publications.

"The company reserves the right to commence any proceedings and take any actions for any and all causes of action arising from any falsehoods spread in order to protect the reputation of the group and its directors," it added.

Companies & Markets

Stephen Riady buys GCB from OUE unit for S$95m

Sembcorp Industries posts 20% higher net profit on lower cost

ST Engineering Q2 net profit climbs 18% to S$138.2m

BreadTalk Group CEO quits, founder George Quek to be interim CEO

OCBC mulls bid for control of Indonesia's Bank Permata

ayondo European unit files for insolvency

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly