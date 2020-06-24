You are here

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags 4 vessel orders worth US$102m

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Tuesday said it has obtained new orders for four vessels worth around US$102 million, bringing its total for new orders to US$517 million in 2020 to date.

The new orders are for two liquefied natural gas (LNG)-tank carriers placed by Hong Kong'...

