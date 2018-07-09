You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yanlord Land acquires site in Hangzhou

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 7:15 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Real estate developer Yanlord Land Group has acquired a 154,500 square metre, gross floor area (GFA) prime residential development site in Hangzhou for approximately 2.94 billion yuan (S$600 million) through a public land auction.

The purchase was made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hangzhou Renyuan Property Development Co. 

Situated within the Zhijiang Resort Centre of Xihu District, the site has a plot ratio of up to 2.0 times and benefits from the local government’s initiatives to develop the area into a key cultural and lifestyle centre, Yanlord said.

The group also highlighted that the site is well connected via key thoroughfares passing through the district as well as the city’s metro line, which is currently under construction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Zhong Sheng Jian, Yanlord’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “This latest acquisition is a continuation of our strategic initiative to further expand our footprint within the Yangtze River Delta. A key economic and cultural centre, Hangzhou’s rapid pace of development driven by its robust IT industry presents significant potential for the development of prime international communities that will contribute to our future growth."

Companies & Markets

AA REIT to spend S$13m to enhance NorthTech

Top Glove says discovery of alleged irregularities in Aspion's accounts led to legal suit

New tender for TPE-PIE Changi viaduct after OKP and LTA "mutually" terminate contract

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDL to 'hold'; cuts fair value to S$9.59

Alliance, Tawana update terms of merger agreement

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Asiatravel.com, Addvalue Technologies, Gaylin Holdings

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
2 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
5 No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has already spent S$250m on HSR project; to lay out S$40m more by December: Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Vision for Jurong Lake District unchanged regardless of HSR outcome: Lawrence Wong in Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening