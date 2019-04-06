Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay moves to lead GrabFood

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GRAB'S Yee Wee Tang has assumed the role of country head of Grab Singapore from April 1, the technology company said on Friday. Mr Yee will oversee the business strategy and operations of Grab's businesses in Singapore.
He succeeds Lim Kell Jay, who takes on the position
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg