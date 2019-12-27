You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Yen sags as US-China trade deal looks positive

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

THE US dollar edged up slightly against the yen while risk-sensitive currencies held firm on Thursday, buoyed by optimism of easing trade tensions between the United States and China and signs of recovering global growth.

Beijing said on Wednesday it is in close touch with Washington on a trade deal signing ceremony, a day after US President Donald Trump said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck trade deal.

"There have been some doubts over whether they can really sign a deal. But this week China has announced cuts in its tariffs while Trump also talked about a ceremony for the deal. So it feels more likely that the deal will come through," said Ei Kaku, currency strategist at Nomura Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Against the yen, the US dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 109.54 yen (S$1.35) and within striking distance of a six-month high of 109.73 touched earlier this month. The euro barely moved at US$1.10905.

SEE ALSO

US dollar supported after upbeat data, British pound steadies

The Australian dollar held firm at US$0.6927, a shade below its four-month peak of US$0.6939 touched earlier this month while the kiwi traded at US$0.6648, near its highest level in five months.

Global currency markets remained in holiday mood following Christmas Day on Wednesday and with several centres still closed on Thursday.

However, traders have taken a positive lead after Washington and Beijing struck an interim agreement on trade earlier this month, which is expected to continue to underpin risk assets.

Surveys on manufacturing activity in many countries have also shown signs of a bottoming out in recent months.

In currency markets, stronger risk appetite usually translates to more selling in safe-haven currencies - such as the yen - against currencies leveraged more to growth, particularly that in China, such as the Australian dollar.

"While global share prices have been rallying, the currency market has seen limited reaction so far but I think currencies will have a catch-up to do," said Koichi Kobayashi, chief manager of forex at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank.

The offshore yuan strengthened slightly to 6.9905 yuan (S$1.35) per US dollar.

Also mildly supporting risk sentiment, a report by Mastercard showed on Wednesday that US holiday sales rose a brisk 3.4 per cent, though it was short of a 5.1 per cent increase last year.

Elsewhere, sterling traded at US$1.2986, up a bit from levels before the Christmas holidays though still way below its Dec 13 peak of US$1.3516. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo seeks to revise listing rules for more power, enforcement

What should investors do in 2020?

Governance is not about compliance, but helping firms perform better: UK expert

Hyflux novates TuasOne project to Mitsubishi

SembMarine bags 2 offshore platform deals worth over S$550m

Appointing Daiwa Capital to evaluate Accordia Golf Trust's sale of golf courses is par for the course

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 12:05 AM
Real Estate

Home sales jump in 'showstopper' Mumbai

[MUMBAI] Home sales in Mumbai, India's financial capital, jumped to the highest in four years as property developers...

Dec 26, 2019 11:55 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit CFO to resign to pursue personal interests

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of EC World Reit will step down on Dec 31 to pursue personal interests, the...

Dec 26, 2019 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Italian coalition hit as minister quits

[ROME] Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said Thursday that he had resigned, dealing a sharp blow to the...

Dec 26, 2019 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

[NEW DELHI] Indians took to the streets again on Thursday in yet more protests against a citizenship law, a day...

Dec 26, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US applications for jobless benefits fall to three-week low

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low, reflecting a solid labour market and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly