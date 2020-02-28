You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng Q4 profit dives 81.5% on lower fair value gains

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 9:40 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

DESPITE higher revenue, beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng recorded a net profit of S$338,000 for the fourth quarter last year, an 81.5 per cent plunge from S$1.8 million for the year-ago period.

The decrease was mainly due to lower fair value gains on investment properties, the mainboard-listed firm said in results released on Thursday night.

Fair value gains on investment properties, net of tax, more than halved to S$2.4 million for the quarter, from S$5.5 million a year ago.

Earnings per share stood at 0.06 Singapore cent for Q4, down from 0.31 cent a year ago.

Revenue rose 6.3 per cent to S$84.2 million, from S$79.2 million a year ago, thanks to higher sales in Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

SEE ALSO

Golden Agri-Resources triples earnings for Q4

The directors proposed a final dividend of S$0.02 per ordinary share and a one-time special dividend of S$0.01 per ordinary share, for approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The dividends will be paid on May 20 after books closure on May 12.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2019, net profit increased by 47.1 per cent to S$17.7 million, from S$12 million a year ago. Revenue rose 4.5 per cent to S$364.3 million from S$348.6 million in 2018.

Shares of Yeo Hiap Seng were flat at 89.5 Singapore cents as at 9.19am on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's coronavirus cases pass 2,000: authorities

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total - the highest in the world...

Feb 28, 2020 09:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian regulators examine banks' pandemic preparations

[SYDNEY] Australia's prudential and corporate regulators are checking the contingency plans of banks and other...

Feb 28, 2020 09:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars suffer the world's woes, yields hit record lows

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were heading for another week of losses on Friday as fears for the...

Feb 28, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slide into technical correction as coronavirus spreads

[BENGALURU] The Australian sharemarket slid into correction territory on Friday and was headed for its biggest...

Feb 28, 2020 09:26 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks tumble amid global rout; STI drops 2%

SINGAPORE shares took a beating on Friday tracking a Wall Street rout overnight, with the benchmark Straits Times...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.