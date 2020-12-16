Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
BEVERAGE player Yeo Hiap Seng's wholly-owned indirect subsidiary in Malaysia has been served with three writs of summons from former distributors for about RM13.7 million (S$4.5 million) in total claims.
The writs were filed in the High Court of Malaya at Shah Alam by...
