Yinda Infocomm management in early talks regarding 'potential transaction'

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 9:03 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg

THE board of Yinda Infocomm on Monday said the company's management is in the early stages of discussion with a third party regarding a "potential transaction".

The discussions are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon by the parties, the communications solutions and services provider said in a bourse filing.

It added that there is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will arise from these talks.

Shares of Catalist-listed Yinda Infocomm closed up 8.8 per cent or 0.7 Singapore cent to 8.7 cents on Friday, with 4.1 million shares changing hands. That is about 14 per cent of its monthly average trading volume in the last three months, based on the Singapore Exchange's website.

