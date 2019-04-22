You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic in S$26.6m partnership deal to grow Myanmar vehicle leasing business

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 9:22 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yoma Strategic Holdings said on Monday that Japanese leasing company Tokyo Century Corporation will acquire a 20 per cent stake in its subsidiary Yoma Fleet for S$26.6 million by way of newly issued shares.

Upon satisfaction of certain conditions to complete the subscription of new shares by Tokyo Century, Yoma Strategic will become an 80 per cent shareholder in Yoma Fleet.

The Myanmar-focused group said the deal is part of its newly formed strategic partnership with Tokyo Century. Yoma Fleet is one of the largest vehicle lease and rental operators in the South-east Asian country with over 1,100 vehicles and total assets under management of over US$40 million.

The additional capital and expertise in non-bank financial services, in particular vehicle leasing, provided by Tokyo Century will enable Yoma Fleet to rapidly expand its vehicle leasing business in Myanmar, Yoma Strategic said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Melvyn Pun, chief executive of Yoma Strategic, said: “Given Myanmar’s low vehicle penetration, we believe there is significant growth ahead for Yoma Fleet in automotive and heavy equipment leasing.”

“The partnership will also explore other non-bank financial opportunities to better service this huge, undeserved market in Myanmar,” Mr Pun added.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Tokyo Century provides leasing, instalment sales and other financial services. It has a market capitalisation of about US$4.9 billion and total assets of US$35.9 billion, as at Dec 31, 2018.

Yoma Strategic shares closed at S$0.315 on April 18, down 0.5 Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's first closing of discretionary property equity fund raises US$391.3m

Croesus Retail Trust unit sells stake in Japan mall for 20.8b yen

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

Fresh prospects in Australian student housing for Wee Hur

Global Invacom Group's proposed acquisition of Tactilis terminated

US stocks likely to continue climbing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
5 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening