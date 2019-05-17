You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yorkshine sinks into the red for Q3 with US$989,000 loss

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 9:01 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

YORKSHINE has sunk into the red with a third-quarter net loss of US$989,000 for the three months ended Jan 31, 2019, from a net profit of US$8.2 million a year ago.

This was due to its tinplate manufacturing business being at its early resumed stage, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday night.

Yorkshine saw loss per share (LPS) at 0.52 US cent, from earnings per share (EPS) of 4.26 US cents a year ago. No dividend for the third quarter has been declared, unchanged from a year ago.

The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at US$4.7 million, compared with no revenue for the period a year ago. Other income fell 91 per cent to US$981,000, from US$10.8 million a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the nine months ended Jan 31, the company saw a net loss of US$8.3 million, from a net profit of US$4.7 million a year ago. LPS was at 4.31 US cents, from EPS of 2.43 US cents a year ago.

Revenue for the nine months was US$10.3 million, compared with no revenue for the year-ago period.

Other income fell 88.3 per cent to US$1.4 million, from US$12.0 million a year ago due to a US$10.4 million one-off gain on assignment of loan obligation for the previous year.

The group had resumed its tinplate manufacturing business in May 2018 and said it would take some time or buffer from the kick-off to generate profits from the business.

Meanwhile, it said it would consider resuming its temporarily suspended trade and distribution business, “should market and economic conditions prevail”.

It added that it would “actively explore and identify” more meaningful investment and other business opportunities riding on China's One Belt, One Road initiative, the construction of the Great Bay Area and “high growth in mainland China”.

Shares in the company remain suspended until further notice. Yorkshine, which is on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) watch list, and listed on the Hong Kong Exchange (SEHK), had its shares suspended since Aug 1, 2017.

In a separate announcement, Yorkshine said it has submitted an application to the SGX-ST to extend deadlines for its resumption of trading proposal to July 31, to exit the watch list, and for the results of its financial year ended April 30, 2020, to be assessed for its exit of the watch list.

The company said it is focusing its efforts and resources on fulfilling six conditions set by the SEHK which need to be fulfilled by July 31, 2019.

"Furthermore, the fulfilment of the conditions is in line with the company's restructuring efforts to achieve a resumption of trading in its shares on the SEHK and the SGX-ST," it added.

Companies & Markets

SATS Q4 profit falls 23.7% to S$49.9m on absence of one-off gains

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

Temasek's Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Hyflux saga: Judicial management not the panacea for company's restructuring

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

May 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, China Everbright Water, Wing Tai, FLT, Banyan Tree

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening