You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Yuan strengthens, euro nears 4-week highs

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE Chinese yuan rebounded and the euro rose to its highest since June 14 on Monday as investors bought riskier assets following favourable US jobs data last week and evidence that global trade tension has not yet slowed economic momentum.

Investors appear to be ignoring the worsening trade conflict between the United States and China, preferring to focus on decent economic numbers. Data showing a healthy rise in German exports has also helped.

Elsewhere, the big story was sterling's strength even though the British Brexit minister quit in reaction to Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for leaving the European Union. The pound rose half a per cent as traders focused on the increased likelihood of a "soft Brexit" in which the UK and EU retain close trade ties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Broad risk appetite in the market is firm because of the Chinese currency's strong gains which is also lifting the Aussie and keeping the dollar weak," said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole, London.

The yuan rose more than half a per cent in offshore markets to 6.6200 against the US dollar, putting it on course for its biggest one-day rise in more than three months and further away from June's lows - its biggest ever monthly decline.

The Chinese currency gained last week after a stronger-than-expected midpoint fixing and data showing China's foreign exchange reserves rose in June.

Equities in Asia and Europe also gained, pulling up higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The euro rose as much as 0.3 per cent to US$1.1781, the strongest since June 14 as the dollar dropped. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.2 per cent to 93.859.

The dollar lost nearly half a per cent on Friday, reaching 93.921, its lowest since June 14, after US wages indicators disappointed dollar bulls while boosting risk appetite.

Friday's data showed average US hourly earnings gained five cents, or 0.2 per cent in June after rising 0.3 per cent in May. This suggested moderate inflation pressures, creating doubt that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a total of four times in 2018.

Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 110.47 yen after losing 0.2 per cent on Friday.

The Australian dollar, a proxy for a China-related slowdown because of Chinese demand for its exports, rose as much as 0.7 per cent to US$0.7482. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

More visibility needed in renewal of land tenure for industrial Reits

Vard IFA reiterates Fincantieri bid 'not fair but reasonable'

Ezra's insolvency behind 'delayed salaries' at Triyards

Top Glove's stock hit by suit against Aspion's vendors

Oxley sold homes worth S$1b; expects 12-19% net margins for new launches

Yanlord Land acquires Hangzhou residential site

Editor's Choice

Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Singapore's Temasek set to report record portfolio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Singapore has spent S$250m so far on high-speed rail

BT_20180710_STJURONG_3495366.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Plans for Jurong still intact, no matter how rail project pans out

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening