You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says closed Singapore office is unit of separate legal entity; opens new Bangkok support centre

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 9:31 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED YuuZoo Networks Group Corporation (YuuZoo) said in a regulatory filing on Monday morning that YuuZooNow Pte Ltd, which closed its Singapore office in March 2019, is not a subsidiary of the company but a unit of a separate legal entity.

YuuZoo said YuuZooNow is a subsidiary of Singapore-registered YuuZoo Content Management Pte Ltd, which is a subsidiary of British Virgin Islands-registered YuuZoo Corporation, a different legal entity with a different board.

In the filing to "correct statements that have been made in the Singapore media", YuuZoo said: "The Singapore office was not a flagship office as has been claimed. It was a small office with around 10 employees."

The office was closed as the share trading suspension imposed by the SGX resulted in a loss of financing capabilities as well as the loss of signed business agreements, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

YuuZoo said that the group will deal with the responsibilities linked to the closure of the Singapore office of YuuZooNow Pte Ltd as soon as SGX lifts the share trading suspension and allows the company to function normally.

Meanwhile, YuuZoo has opened a new corporate support centre in Bangkok to take over the functions previously provided by YuuZooNow.

The new Bangkok support centre will provide accounting, technology, legal, human resource and administrative support.

Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

Rex unit seals deal to acquire 30% interest in two Norwegian Sea licences

Alpha Energy, Rich Capital call for trading halts

Allied Tech gets further time extension for AGM, Q1 results amid probe into missing S$33m

Hiap Seng Engineering flags Q4 and full-year loss

Malaysian agency picks Synagie as partner to help firms accelerate e-commerce adoption

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?
5 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Jun 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening