YuuZoo says closed Singapore office is unit of separate legal entity; opens new Bangkok support centre

MAINBOARD-LISTED YuuZoo Networks Group Corporation (YuuZoo) said in a regulatory filing on Monday morning that YuuZooNow Pte Ltd, which closed its Singapore office in March 2019, is not a subsidiary of the company but a unit of a separate legal entity.

YuuZoo said YuuZooNow is a subsidiary of Singapore-registered YuuZoo Content Management Pte Ltd, which is a subsidiary of British Virgin Islands-registered YuuZoo Corporation, a different legal entity with a different board.

In the filing to "correct statements that have been made in the Singapore media", YuuZoo said: "The Singapore office was not a flagship office as has been claimed. It was a small office with around 10 employees."

The office was closed as the share trading suspension imposed by the SGX resulted in a loss of financing capabilities as well as the loss of signed business agreements, it added.

YuuZoo said that the group will deal with the responsibilities linked to the closure of the Singapore office of YuuZooNow Pte Ltd as soon as SGX lifts the share trading suspension and allows the company to function normally.

Meanwhile, YuuZoo has opened a new corporate support centre in Bangkok to take over the functions previously provided by YuuZooNow.

The new Bangkok support centre will provide accounting, technology, legal, human resource and administrative support.