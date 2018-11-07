You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YZJ Shipbuilding Q3 net profit down 10%

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 11:25 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding has posted a net profit of 778.6 million yuan (S$154 million) in the third quarter, down 10 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 was 5.37 billion yuan, up 23 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

The group also booked an impairment loss of 333 million yuan on financial assets, higher than the impairment loss of seven million yuan in the third quarter last year.

Earnings per share was 19.73 RMB cents, down from 22.33 RMB cents in Q3 last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net asset value per share was 692.90 RMB cents as at Sept 30, from 652.20 RMB cents as at Dec 31 last year.

Outstanding order book stood at US$4.1 billion as at Nov 7, which will keep the group's yard facilities optimally utilised up to 2020 and provide a stable revenue stream for at least 2.5 years, the group said.

It said in its results filing: "The shipbuilding market is still in the recovery phase post the recession experienced in the last few years. In the first nine months in 2018, 796 new shipbuilding orders (57.9 million DWT) were placed globally, 13.6 per cent lower in terms of number of vessels (6.6 per cent higher by DWT) compared to the new orders in the first nine months in 2017.

China, Korea and Japan received 32.2 per cent, 44.3 per cent and 11.5 per cent of the new orders respectively.

"With the growing uncertainties in global shipping volume and economic growth due to the trade tensions between US and China, the pace of new shipbuilding order placement will become less predictable. However, the trades are redistributed among countries rather than disappearing, and the demand for shipping remains intact. In addition, the outstanding orderbook to fleet ratio is still in the bottom range historically, implying fundamental catch-up in shipbuilding demand."

The shares rose 4.88 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$1.29 on Wednesday before results were released after market close.

Companies & Markets

TalkMed Q3 net profit up 7%

Jawala says subsidiary's bank accounts frozen by authorities

Aspial Q3 net profit soars to S$18.7m, declares 0.25 cent dividend

Jardine C&C Q3 earnings down 3%

Advance SCT to expand into infrastructure engineering

OUE Hospitality Trust Q3 DPS down 5.9%

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening