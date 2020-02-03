You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Zhongmin Baihui announces shorter hours, Hunan mall closure

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 4:10 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group, which owns and operates more than a dozen malls in China, on Monday announced control measures in response to the coronavirus spread.

An outlet mall in China's Hunan province, managed by an associate of the group, has been temporarily closed since Jan 26 until Feb 9. The property is named Changsha Sasseur (Zhongmin Baihui) Outlets, and Zhongmin Baihui has an effective stake of about 24.2 per cent in the mall's sole manager.

In addition, Zhongmin Baihui has shortened the opening hours for all stores at its portfolio malls in China.

The stores now operate from 10am to 6pm daily, until Feb 8. Normal operating hours of 9am to 10.30pm will resume from Feb 9.

In line with recent Fujian government directives, office employees at all the stores will also have their Chinese New Year break extended till Feb 9, before work resumes on Feb 10.

SEE ALSO

Singapore banks have 'good capital buffers' to weather virus outbreak: S&P

Health and safety supplies will be provided to employees, and wearing of masks is now mandatory for all employees in public or common areas, Zhongmin Baihui said.

Shares of Zhongmin Baihui were trading flat at S$0.75 as at 3.17pm on Monday, after the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings names new CFO

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on coronavirus outbreak

Banks shut Hong Kong, Macau branches in response to virus outbreak

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus spread

BlackGold suspends trading pending announcement

Vallianz expects to complete IPT policy review by Feb 29

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 04:13 PM
Real Estate

Irish housing crisis derails Varadkar's re-election bid

[DUBLIN] Nine years after a devastating crash in property prices catapulted the party of Irish Prime Minister Leo...

Feb 3, 2020 04:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks have 'good capital buffers' to weather virus outbreak: S&P

SINGAPORE banks are likely to suffer weaker loan growth and more volatile earnings in light of the coronavirus...

Feb 3, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks recoup early losses on bargain hunting, China support plans

[SEOUL]  South Korean shares ended flat on Monday after heavy selling last week on the coronavirus outbreak.

Feb 3, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

Firms may get interim help ahead of Budget virus support package: Lawrence Wong

AHEAD of the upcoming Budget package of measures to support firms affected by the Wuhan virus, interim help will be...

Feb 3, 2020 03:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore's head of retail banking resigns

CITIBANK Singapore's head of retail banking Charles Wong has resigned after more than 20 years at the US bank. 

UPDATED 26 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly