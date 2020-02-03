Zhongmin Baihui announces shorter hours, Hunan mall closure

MAINBOARD-LISTED Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group, which owns and operates more than a dozen malls in China, on Monday announced control measures in response to the coronavirus spread.

An outlet mall in China's Hunan province, managed by an associate of the group, has been temporarily closed since Jan 26 until Feb 9. The property is named Changsha Sasseur (Zhongmin Baihui) Outlets, and Zhongmin Baihui has an effective stake of about 24.2 per cent in the mall's sole manager.

In addition, Zhongmin Baihui has shortened the opening hours for all stores at its portfolio malls in China.

The stores now operate from 10am to 6pm daily, until Feb 8. Normal operating hours of 9am to 10.30pm will resume from Feb 9.

In line with recent Fujian government directives, office employees at all the stores will also have their Chinese New Year break extended till Feb 9, before work resumes on Feb 10.

Health and safety supplies will be provided to employees, and wearing of masks is now mandatory for all employees in public or common areas, Zhongmin Baihui said.

Shares of Zhongmin Baihui were trading flat at S$0.75 as at 3.17pm on Monday, after the announcement was made.