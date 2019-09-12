You are here

AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with US$5b float: sources

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 3:04 PM

[HONG KONG] The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, which shelved a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific unit in July, is planning to raise about US$5 billion from a revived float, people with knowledge of the matter said.

AB InBev, which had aimed to raise as much as US$9.8 billion in the IPO of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd to help with its heavy debt burden, aims to re-launch the float as soon as next week, the sources said.

It is tentatively looking to price the deal on Sept 23 and list the unit on Sept 30, one source said.

AB InBev and Budweiser APAC did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the information was private. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

