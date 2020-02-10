You are here

Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 2:39 PM

Airbnb said on Monday it has suspended bookings in Beijing until Feb 29 as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 900.
[BEIJING] Airbnb said on Monday it has suspended bookings in Beijing until Feb 29 as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 900.

"In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from Feb 7 to Feb 29 have been suspended," the short-term home rental company said in an email statement.

The decision was only for Beijing, a spokesman for Airbnb China said, adding that the company evaluates the situation and works to comply with guidance from local authorities.

REUTERS

