Amazon hiring 100,000 new employees in US, Canada

Amazon.com is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages of at least US$15 an hour.

[LONDON] Amazon.com is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages of at least US$15 an hour.

The new jobs include benefits and sign-on bonuses of as much as US$1,000 in select cities and access to training programmes, the company said in a statement on Monday. Amazon plans to open 100 new operations buildings in September across fulfillment centres, delivery stations, sorting centres and other sites.

The e-commerce giant has been adding jobs from its base in Washington state to the UK as its business and market valuation have soared. Amazon shares have surged almost 70 per cent this year as online shopping jumped during the Covid-19 pandemic, lifting its market value to US$1.56 trillion.

Founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos is the world's wealthiest person, with a net worth of about US$184 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

BLOOMBERG