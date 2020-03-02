You are here

Home > Consumer

Armed ex-guard holds 30 hostage in Philippine mall

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 3:15 PM

file79ixng8t0d0x1bnemk8.jpg
Heavily armed police were in a standoff on Monday with a disgruntled former security guard who took at least 30 people hostage in a Philippine shopping mall.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] Heavily armed police were in a standoff on Monday with a disgruntled former security guard who took at least 30 people hostage in a Philippine shopping mall.

Workers and customers streamed out of the V-Mall shopping centre in Manila early on Monday after gunshots rang out and armed officers rushed to the scene.

"We have confirmed reports of... a hostage-taking of some of our employees by a former... security guard," the mall management said in a statement.

Manila's malls are centres of life that include everything from restaurants and shops to churches and medical facilities. The building was full when the violence began.

The mayor of the section of Manila that is home to the mall told reporters the "disgruntled" ex-guard had a pistol and claimed to have a grenade, but that hadn't been confirmed.

SEE ALSO

Foreign visitors to Japan fall for 4th straight month in January

"At present we are unable to determine exactly how many are inside. Our estimate is around 30 people," said San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

He added the hostages were being held in the mall's administrative offices and at least one person was shot. The victim was rushed to hospital and was in stable condition.

The authorities have begun negotiating with the hostage taker, who has demanded to speak with other guards and the media.

Manila was the site of high-profile 2010 hostage taking that ended in the deaths of eight tourists from Hong Kong.

That day-long ordeal started when an ex-police officer, armed with an M-16 assault rifle, hijacked a bus near Rizal Park, a popular tourist destination just a few blocks from police headquarters, in a desperate bid to get his job back.

AFP

Consumer

Chinese biotech censured for false claim on Gilead’s virus drug

Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to virus case: report

Mr DIY weighs Malaysian IPO delay after political turmoil

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

Japan cruise operator files for bankruptcy as virus hits demand

Singtel, Nokia to trial 5G network capabilities

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 03:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold stages a fightback after slump leaves haven with black eye

[SINGAPORE] After getting caught up in last week's punishing virus-driven selloff that hit everything from equities...

Mar 2, 2020 02:51 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Australia confirms first community transmissions

[SYDNEY] Australian health officials said on Monday that a woman and a male doctor have contracted the novel...

Mar 2, 2020 02:47 PM
Consumer

Chinese biotech censured for false claim on Gilead’s virus drug

[BEIJING] A Chinese biotech company which claimed to be able to manufacture an experimental drug from Gilead...

Mar 2, 2020 02:38 PM
Consumer

Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to virus case: report

[AMSTERDAM] Nike's will close its European headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an employee...

Mar 2, 2020 02:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares claw back losses on stimulus hopes; NZ ends lower

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a nine-month low on Monday, but well off their session lows, amid rising...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.