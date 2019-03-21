You are here

Home > Consumer

Asean restaurant associations to share ideas, help members enter regional markets

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 4:03 PM

DINERS here can look forward to more innovative dining concepts from South-east Asia, as restaurant associations in the region come together to share their ideas and creations.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Thursday by the restaurant associations from Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam to form an Asean Restaurant Association Alliance.

The MOU will help the food and beverage (F&B) sectors in Singapore and the other countries to expand their offerings into Asean markets, as well as promote the sharing of best practices and even the use of interesting ingredients or cooking methods.

Under the agreement, they will also promote one another's events and organise joint activities to benefit their members and create business relationships.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The MOU was signed at the inaugural Restaurant Asia 2019 expo held at the Marina Bay Sands Singapore Expo and Convention Centre.

"With the common goal to promote development and excellence of the F&B community in Asean, the formation of this alliance signifies our determination, conviction and confidence to work together to propel the industry to greater heights," said Vincent Tan, president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, in a speech at the event.

The association has more than 400 members that represent close to 700 brands and more than 3,600 food outlets here.

Mr Tan told The Straits Times: "With this MOU, we are able to further extend our network into the Asean countries and encourage an internationalisation approach for our members."

He pointed out that opportunities abound in the region due to Asean's growing 650 million population.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said that F&B enterprises should go beyond technology to thrive, highlighting the MOU as an example.

"The focus is not only on cutting costs and reducing headcount, these are the denominator of the productivity formula," he said.

"It is also about achieving larger scale, higher value-add and greater profitability, to increase productivity by raising the numerator."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Consumer

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Closing time? Japan convenience stores pressed to end 24-7 model amid labour crunch

Plant-protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market

Thousands of firings expected after Disney closes Fox deal

Europe's first underwater restaurant opens

Pfizer buys stake in French gene therapy firm Vivet

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BP_GE_210319_34.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to offer 'bite-sized' insurance products to Samsung Pay users

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening