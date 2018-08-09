You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia’s Crown annual profit jumps 13%, beats expectations

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 8:14 AM

BP_Crown Resorts_090818_27.jpg
Australia's biggest casino operator, Crown Resorts Ltd, said on Thursday its annual profit rose 12.7 per cent, beating expectations, as resurgent demand from high-stakes gamblers delivered a surge in turnover.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia's biggest casino operator, Crown Resorts Ltd, said on Thursday its annual profit rose 12.7 per cent, beating expectations, as resurgent demand from high-stakes gamblers delivered a surge in turnover.

Normalised net profit, which is adjusted to remove extraneous items, for the year ending June 30 rose to A$386.8 million (S$391.8 million) from A$343.1 million a year ago, the company said. The figure came above the A$366.3 million estimated by a poll of nine analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company declared a final dividend of 30 cents per share, in line with its final dividend for 2017.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

New York Times to pass 4 million subscribers 'soon'

Fox tops profit, revenue estimates as cable earnings rise

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Six million shoppers a year expected to throng India's first Ikea store

Made in China since the Qing dynasty: Beijing shoemaker taps into the future

Ikea promises 'dreams' with first Indian store

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
3 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
4 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
5 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening