Australia's biggest city tightens Covid-19 curbs for New Year's Eve

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201231_SYDNEY_4387786.jpg
The outbreaks in Sydney have dampened plans for the city’s New Year’s Eve harbour fireworks display, an event televised around the world.
PHOTO: AFP

Sydney

AUTHORITIES restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Australia's biggest city on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super spreader" event during New Year's Eve celebrations after finding a new cluster of infections.

Household gatherings were limited to...

