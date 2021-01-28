You are here

Home > Consumer

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 12:28 AM

[DHAKA] Bangladesh's huge export-oriented readymade garment industry is fighting for its survival after fresh coronavirus curbs in Europe and North America shrivelled already-weakened order books, industry leaders said.

The government told Reuters it was considering a new support package for the industry that contributes almost 16 per cent of GDP to the economy. Companies in the world's largest garment exporting nation after China supply to big Western brands such as Walmart, Gap and H&M.

"The first wave of the pandemic rattled the supply chain and the financial base of the industry through order cancellations, payment deferments and discount demands," said Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

"The second wave has decapitated the already dead." Ms Huq said readymade garment exports fell 9.69 per cent in December from a year earlier, led by an 18 per cent drop in sales of woven garments. Knitwear products such as t-shirts and sweaters inched down 0.45 per cent.

Most factories are struggling to stay afloat and able to use only half of their capacity due to a lack of orders, said Mohammad Hatem, vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Buyers are hardly placing any orders," he said. "Even if they place order, they demand steep price cuts of as much as 20 per cent along with deferred payments of up to 200 days. That makes the situation so difficult for us to survive."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had offered a US$1.25 billion package for the sector to survive the shock of the first wave as cancellations reached about US$6 billion in March 2020. Most of the orders came back later but at a sharp discount.

More relief was on the way, said KM Abdus Salam, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, without revealing any financial details.

"This is an unprecedented crisis," he said. "The government can't help alone. Major market players, including brands, buyers and governments of sourcing countries, manufacturers, everyone has a role to play to ensure faster recovery of the sector." Low wages have helped Bangladesh rapidly scale up its garment industry that now has some 4,000 factories employing 4 million workers.

About a third of the 1 million workers who were either furloughed or laid off early in the pandemic have been rehired since July, according to union leaders, but many are fearful of being made jobless again.

"We are told we could lose our jobs again if the work orders don't rise soon," said Banesa Begum, a worker on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka and the only breadwinner in her five-member family.

"I can't sleep at night when I think of it. I'm already struggling to survive as I have not been able to clear all the debt I took when I was without a job for four months."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

HBO Max gains traction after 'Wonder Woman' premiere

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Microsoft profit soars as pandemic speeds shift to cloud

Two men extradited from Australia face US charges for US$50m text messaging fraud

Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

China to step up supervision of financial activities on internet platforms

[BEIJING] China's banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday said it would strengthen supervision over financial...

Jan 28, 2021 12:18 AM
Technology

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

[LONDON] International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme...

Jan 27, 2021 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

[WASHINGTON] The ongoing struggles of the aviation sector held back US durable goods orders at the end of 2020, but...

Jan 27, 2021 11:41 PM
Transport

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

[CHICAGO] Boeing pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner and said it would absorb a US$6.5 billion pretax charge...

Jan 27, 2021 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders rise in boost to business investment

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased for an eighth straight month in December, pointing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take precautions during CNY, says PM who will celebrate 'with eight visitors, not more, from the family'

Xi says 'patriots' should govern Hong Kong

Olam prices S$100m reopening of its 4% fixed-rate notes due Feb 2026

Colin Low resigns as CEO of FHT's managers after less than two years

16-year-old detained under ISA for plans to attack two mosques in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for