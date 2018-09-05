You are here

Home > Consumer

Bayer profits plunge as Monsanto buyout bites

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 10:15 PM

doc71rjxpr7h081k39i1o0e_doc70crslq0ix0xwgzn8c7.jpg
Investors offered a tepid response to German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer as it reported higher revenues but lower profits for the second quarter Wednesday, in its first financial statement since its mammoth takeover of US-based Monsanto.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Investors offered a tepid response to German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer as it reported higher revenues but lower profits for the second quarter Wednesday, in its first financial statement since its mammoth takeover of US-based Monsanto.

Between April and June - including the weeks between finalising the Monsanto purchase on 7 June and the end of that month - the group booked net profits of 799 million euros (S$1.27billion).

That figure was 34.7 per cent lower than a year before.

But revenues increased, from 8.7 billion to 9.5 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are very optimistic for the future of the business, and see it as a gamechanger in the industry," Bayer chief executive Werner Baumann told investors in a conference call.

Bayer's $63-billion buyout of Monsanto - the biggest ever foreign takeover by a German company - aimed at creating an agrichemical giant offering specialised seeds, including for genetically modified crops, compatible pesticides and data services for farmers.

The group's crop science unit is set to overtake pharmaceuticals as its biggest sales generator, although prescription medicines command a higher profit margin.

Bayer also released unaudited data to show how its crop science unit would have fared in its new shape - including Monsanto but ruling out businesses worth 5.9 billion euros sold to BASF to appease competition authorities ahead of the merger.

Rather than the 3.1 billion euros in sales crop science officially reported between April and June, the division would have booked 5.1 billion - up 1.6 per cent year-on-year.

But Bayer's agrichemical new start has been bumpy, as environmentalists - long opposed to Monsanto's products and methods - have vowed to resist the firm in its new form too.

Pressure from such groups pushed the European Union into renewing its license for flagship Monsanto weedkiller glyphosate for just five years instead of the usual 15 last year, with some member countries set to ban it altogether or restrict use.

Meanwhile a California court last month awarded a school groundskeeper damages of almost US$290 million, finding that the chemical caused his cancer.

Although Bayer points to reams of scientific evidence it says proves glyphosate is safe and plans to contest the decision, thousands of other American court cases are pending.

After a court in Missouri cancelled hearings in October and January in another case, "there is no further case that is going to be tried for the remainder of the year," CEO Baumann said.

Some farmers are also pursuing the group over crop damage they say was caused by its pesticide Dicamba.

Elsewhere in the business, sales fell 2.0 per cent to 4.2 billion euros at the vital pharmaceuticals unit in the second quarter, with a sharper 9.2 per cent fall in operating profit, to 1.05 billion.

Meanwhile the over-the-counter medicines division, home to household names like Claritin and Aspirin, booked sales 8.4 per cent lower, at 1.4 billion euros, and operating profit down almost 20 per cent at 157 million.

One bright spot came in the animal health division, which increased both sales and profits.

Looking ahead to the full year, Bayer aims to achieve sales of 39 billion euros - up from its previous forecast of below 35 billion thanks to the Monsanto acquisition.

Meanwhile, operating profits before special items should increase by up to 10 per cent, while earnings per share are expected to fall around the same amount.

AFP

Consumer

Berlin's IFA tech show sees the strangest gadgets

Airport security trays carry more germs than the toilets, say scientists

Lab-made diamonds for less: jeweller De Beers' plan worries rivals

Dinosaurs and sports car help Lego build recovery

Australia mints its most valuable coin

Lego dinosaurs and sports car help toymaker build recovery

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
5 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek, StarHub in joint venture to form pure-play cybersecurity firm

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%

HSR Signing
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening