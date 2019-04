Bayer shareholders voted against the management board of the German chemical giant at Friday's annual general meeting amid tension over the decision to buy US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.

[BERLIN] Bayer shareholders voted against the management board of the German chemical giant at Friday's annual general meeting amid tension over the decision to buy US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.

At the AGM in Bonn, 55.5 per cent voted against the board, led by embattled CEO Werner Baumann, with just 44.5 per cent of shareholders in favour - a huge drop down from 97 per cent support last year.

AFP