Beijing's virus clampdown spurs food price surge and shortages

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BEIJING] Beijing's move to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections to the capital city is triggering a spike in food prices, with some supplies of meat and vegetables running out quickly amid fears of a shortage.
The political and cultural center of China is testing truck drivers who...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes