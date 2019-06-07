You are here

Home > Consumer

Beyond Meat sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 6:52 AM

lwx_beyond meat_070619_11.jpg
Beyond Meat Inc said it expects to more than double its revenue this year, sending the plant-based burger maker's shares up over 21 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Beyond Meat Inc said it expects to more than double its revenue this year, sending the plant-based burger maker's shares up over 21 per cent.

The company, which also reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates in its first results as a public company, said it expects net revenue of US$210 million, an increase of more than 140 per cent compared to 2018.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of US$205 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On a conference call with analysts, chief executive officer Ethan Brown said the company's forecast is conservative as it does not include the current trials Beyond Meat is undertaking with fast-food chains in the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beyond Meat's burgers feel, smell and taste like real meat, but is made of yellow pea protein, canola oil and other vegetable starches.

The patties were a hit with consumers switching to a "flexitarian" diet, helping the company grow its sales five- fold since it began selling its flagship Beyond Burger in 2016.

"Beyond Meat is in a business that could be absolutely incredible," John Gillin, an analyst with Stansberry Research, said.

The stakes are high in the battle over supermarket real estate, as upstart Beyond Meat seeks to quickly carve out its place in the meat section in the face of pushback from meat producers before more plant-based rivals from Impossible Foods and Nestle SA hit the market.

Unlike some of its competitors, Beyond Meat avoids using genetically modified organisms as well as soy in its burgers, Brown said aiming to underprice animal protein to capture more market share in the future.

The California-based company said net loss widened to US$6.6 million in the three months ended March 30, from US$5.7 million a year earlier.

Loss per share for the first quarter narrowed to 95 cents per share from 98 cents.

Net revenue came in at US$40.2 million, an increase of 215 per cent, the company said. Analysts had expected revenue of US$38.9 million.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

BT_20190607_ECOS_3802476.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Technology

Ecosperity: PUB to seek proposals for solar panel systems on Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening