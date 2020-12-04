BioNTech founder vaults into world's richest on 250% surge

The co-founder of BioNTech on Thursday joined the world's 500 richest people after the UK this week approved use of a Covid-19 vaccine that the German firm created with Pfizer.

[LONDON] Ugur Sahin just reached another milestone.

The co-founder of BioNTech on Thursday joined the world's 500 richest people after the UK this week approved use of a Covid-19 vaccine that the German firm created with Pfizer.

BioNTech's shares have jumped almost 8 per cent this week and are up more than 250 per cent for the year. Mr Sahin is now the 493rd-richest person on the planet with a net worth of US$5.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Sahin didn't respond to a request for comment made through BioNTech's press office.

The UK was the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for the deployment of a shot that Pfizer and BioNTech have said is 95 per cent effective in preventing illness. BioNTech is still waiting on a decision from the US Food and Drug Administration and European Union regulators.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The German firm previously focused on fighting cancer, but Mr Sahin and his wife Ozlem Tureci - BioNTech's chief medical officer - sharpened their focus on Covid-19 in January after reading a troubling study about the spread of the virus in a family that had visited Wuhan, China. Their results are a validation of the new type of drug that they've spent their careers chasing.

"It could open the pharmaceutical field for a new class of molecules," Mr Sahin said last month.

Turkish-born scientist Sahin is the sole shareholder of a German firm that controls an 18 per cent stake in BioNTech, which raised US$150 million from its US initial public offering last year, filings show.

Mr Sahin joins Germany's Struengmann brothers among the world's 500 richest. They own about half of BioNTech and backed the previous biotech venture that Mr Sahin set up with his wife, Ganymed Pharmaceuticals. The siblings' fortune is estimated at more than US$24 billion combined.

The race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine has also lifted a group of investors at BioNTech's closest rival, Moderna.

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company have surged more than 700 per cent this year, making billionaires of some early investors, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Bob Langer and Harvard University professor Tim Springer, as well as chief executive officer Stephane Bancel, who is now worth US$4.9 billion.

BLOOMBERG