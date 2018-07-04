You are here

Britain to look into changing medicinal cannabis rules

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 12:28 AM

[LONDON] Britain’s chief medical officer has concluded there is a case for the medicinal use of cannabis and the government will look to extend its review into its changing rules for such use, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday. 

“The chief medical officer concluded there is evidence of therapeutic benefit for some medical conditions,” the spokesman told reporters. “This has led to the commissioning today of the second part of the review that will be completed by the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs.” 

 

