You are here

Home > Consumer

Britain's hospitality industry sets legal challenge to lockdown restrictions

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 12:19 PM

rk_glasgow-britain_121020.jpg
The United Kingdom's hospitality industry is mounting a legal challenge to the government's lockdown restrictions, aiming to stop its plans to close pubs and other venues to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The United Kingdom's hospitality industry is mounting a legal challenge to the government's lockdown restrictions, aiming to stop its plans to close pubs and other venues to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), a UK trade body, told Reuters late Sunday that the industry has taken legal action to prevent lockdown measures from being imposed.

The judicial review, reported earlier by the Financial Times, will argue that no evidence supports hospitality venues having contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

"The industry has been left with no other option but to legally challenge the so called 'common sense' approach narrative from government, on the implementation of further restrictions across the North of England," NTIA CEO Michael Kill said in an email.

"These new measures will have a catastrophic impact on late night businesses, and are exacerbated further by an insufficient financial support package," the statement read.

SEE ALSO

UK data centre market continues to grow despite Brexit worry

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out new measures to try to contain a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, outlining three new alert levels to better coordinate the government's response.

Northern England has been particularly hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases that has forced local lockdowns as students returned to schools and universities across Britain.

On Monday, Mr Johnson will hold a meeting of the government's emergency COBRA committee and then address parliament, offering lawmakers a vote later in the week on the measures.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Biopharma supply chain may be partly onshored, but it won't be easy: GIC event panel

Novel coronavirus survives 28 days on glass, currency, Australian researchers find

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Marks & Spencer rolls out supply chain programme to avoid excessive food waste

US, AstraZeneca strike deal for Covid-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump

Taking pre-order route creates certainty in a pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 12:20 PM
Government & Economy

MAS extends low-cost funding to banks, finance companies to support SME lending

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will extend its low-cost Singapore-dollar facility to support lending by...

Oct 12, 2020 12:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices extend slide as US producers restore output post-hurricane

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices dropped for a second straight session on Monday as US producers began restoring output after...

Oct 12, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Close to 3,600 opportunities available in retail sector in Singapore: MOM

MORE than 650 companies in the retail sector have offered close to 3,600 opportunities since April this year, of...

Oct 12, 2020 12:09 PM
Stocks

Digital economy the top-performing equity exposure in Q3: iFast

DIGITAL economy exposure was the top-performing equity exposure across Fundsupermart's available funds in the third...

Oct 12, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to focus on boosting consumption, liquidity: new finance minister

[BANGKOK] Thailand will focus on spurring domestic consumption and reopening an economy badly hit by the impact of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Stocks to watch: UOB, Tiong Seng, Pollux Properties, Incredible Holdings

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.2%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for