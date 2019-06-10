You are here

Britain's Tesco to raise store staff wages by 10.45% over two years

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 10:47 PM

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it will implement a 10.45 per cent pay rise for store and distribution centre staff by October 2020, though they will lose an annual bonus.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it will implement a 10.45 per cent pay rise for store and distribution centre staff by October 2020, though they will lose an annual bonus.

The group, which with a staff of 300,000 is also Britain's largest private sector employer, said hourly-paid store and Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) staff will see their hourly rate increase to £9.30 (S$16.15).

Tesco said the increase will be implemented in two stages - from Sept 1 this year pay will increase by 6.9 per cent to £9.00  then on Oct 4 2020 pay will increase again by 3.3 per cent to £9.30.

The group said it had agreed with union Usdaw that it will replace a staff bonus - the Colleague Bonus Plan - permanently with the higher hourly rate.

REUTERS

