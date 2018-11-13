BT to introduce new subscription plans

The Business Times (BT) will be introducing a new set of subscription plans from next month.

From Dec 1, BT will be sold at news stands for S$1.30 a copy, an increase of 10 cents from the current price.

Subscribers to the BT All-Digital + Print package and Print only package will be charged S$32.90 a month, up from the current S$29.90 a month. As is the case now, this price excludes delivery charges of S$3 to S$5 a month, depending on the residential type.

The price of the All-Digital subscription package will also be revised to S$32.90 a month, down from the present S$34.90 a month. With this, all One-Digital subscribers with single access to the online, tablet or smartphone platforms will get an automatic upgrade to the All-Digital package, and they will get to enjoy all the benefits of the package with no changes to their subscription price.

The new subscription plans come as BT, which recently marked 42 years as Singapore's only financial daily, invests in raising its capabilities to serve readers better.

"We have been continuously improving our products, and BT today is a multi-platform and multi-channel offering," said BT editor Wong Wei Kong. "Our journalists now put out content across a whole range of platforms: print, online, videos, podcasts and radio. They break the news as it happens, and add their analysis and perspective, so that we can bring these stories home to our readers, to help them with their business and investment decisions."

"We are also covering new areas of interest to our readers, like startups and disruption, and the business potential of Asean markets. While exclusive news and columns drive our core content, we also have a stable of successful magazines in our Weekend, SME and Wealth magazines," he added.

Subscribers will be notified of the changes to their subscription plans.

"We thank all our subscribers for their support, and we look forward to delivering greater value to them," said Mr Wong.