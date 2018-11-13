You are here

Home > Consumer

BT to introduce new subscription plans

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

nz-businesstimes-131119.jpg
The Business Times (BT) will be introducing a new set of subscription plans from next month.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

Singapore

THE Business Times (BT) will be introducing a new set of subscription plans from next month.

From Dec 1, BT will be sold at news stands for S$1.30 a copy, an increase of 10 cents from the current price.

Subscribers to the BT All-Digital + Print package and Print only package will be charged S$32.90 a month, up from the current S$29.90 a month. As is the case now, this price excludes delivery charges of S$3 to S$5 a month, depending on the residential type.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The price of the All-Digital subscription package will also be revised to S$32.90 a month, down from the present S$34.90 a month. With this, all One-Digital subscribers with single access to the online, tablet or smartphone platforms will get an automatic upgrade to the All-Digital package, and they will get to enjoy all the benefits of the package with no changes to their subscription price.

The new subscription plans come as BT, which recently marked 42 years as Singapore's only financial daily, invests in raising its capabilities to serve readers better.

"We have been continuously improving our products, and BT today is a multi-platform and multi-channel offering," said BT editor Wong Wei Kong. "Our journalists now put out content across a whole range of platforms: print, online, videos, podcasts and radio. They break the news as it happens, and add their analysis and perspective, so that we can bring these stories home to our readers, to help them with their business and investment decisions."

"We are also covering new areas of interest to our readers, like startups and disruption, and the business potential of Asean markets. While exclusive news and columns drive our core content, we also have a stable of successful magazines in our Weekend, SME and Wealth magazines," he added.

Subscribers will be notified of the changes to their subscription plans.

"We thank all our subscribers for their support, and we look forward to delivering greater value to them," said Mr Wong.

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Nov 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley, Wilmar, Boustead, Metro, Golden Agri

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening