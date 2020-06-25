You are here

Home > Consumer

California Disneyland delays reopening as virus cases surge

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:30 AM

AB_disneyland_250620.jpg
Walt Disney said the reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives approval from state officials, as the state is hit by a huge spike in new coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney said the reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives approval from state officials, as the state is hit by a huge spike in new coronavirus cases.

Disney had originally planned to reopen the Disneyland Park and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Banyan Tree to open farm, restaurant in Thailand with The Boutique Farmers

GNC files bankruptcy to manage debt with plan to sell itself

Darkened duty-free shops are fuelling a worldwide chocolate glut

Japan's izakayas, once a staple of after-work socialising, crippled by pandemic

mm2 Asia targets Q3 Singapore launch for on-demand movie streaming platform

Suntec launches livestream shopping to lure customers back to malls

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 11:39 AM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree to open farm, restaurant in Thailand with The Boutique Farmers

BANYAN Tree Group has formed a joint venture with Thai sustainable growers The Boutique Farmers to develop a gourmet...

Jun 25, 2020 11:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB upgrades SGX to 'buy' on robust trading volumes, further rises expected

RHB on Wednesday upgraded its rating on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to "buy" from "neutral", and raised its target...

Jun 25, 2020 11:36 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities sink as virus spikes fuel worries over reopening

[HONG KONG] A sharp rise in fresh virus infections in the US and elsewhere sparked a hard sell-off in equities...

Jun 25, 2020 11:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel, Nets introduce in-app payment for telco's prepaid users

SINGAPORE Telecommunications' (Singtel) prepaid customers can now use Nets ATM bank cards to make digital top-ups...

Jun 25, 2020 11:23 AM
Life & Culture

Eiffel Tower reopens with strict virus restrictions

[PARIS] Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.