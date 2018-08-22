You are here

Home > Consumer

Cambodia's first rum maker looks to expand overseas market

Samai Distillery aims to enter Malaysia, Japan, HK and Spain by next year
Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180822_NVSAMAI22UYON_3539004.jpg
Mr Lopez de Haro at the Samai Distillery in Phnom Penh. "We are looking at a few pallets, we are talking maybe around 2,000 bottles per country, per year," he says, of the rum producer's growth plans.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20180822_NVSAMAI22UYON_3539004.jpg
Bottles of rum displayed at Samai Distillery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Phnom Penh

SAMAI Distillery, which has the distinction of being Cambodia's first, and only, rum producer, is looking to export the tipple to new international markets.

Founded in 2014 by three South Americans, including Venezuelan CEO Antonio López de Haro, the boutique distillery exports rum to France and Singapore, and aims to enter markets in Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong and Spain by next year.

"We are looking at a few pallets, we are talking maybe around 2,000 bottles per country, per year," Mr López de Haro told Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Currently, the company of 16 employees produces 500 bottles of rum a month, each bottled by hand. Two of its brands, Samai's Gold Rum and Kampot Pepper Rum were awarded gold medals at the Madrid International Rum Conference in 2017.

According to a 2017 report by Orbis Research, premium brands are driving demand growth in the rum market, but rum's top three markets - India, the United States and the Philippines - are all likely to record falls in sales during the period 2016 to 2021 due to high competition from non-alcoholic beverages.

Mr López de Haro started the distillery, which is located in a small alley in the capital Phnom Penh, with his high-school friend Daniel Pacheco, and another partner, Diego Wilkins, from Uruguay, after discovering that no one was producing rum in Cambodia despite an abundance locally of sugarcane, a key ingredient.

"The molasses that we found are really high quality but we were quite surprised that there was no Cambodian rum," he explained.

Mr López de Haro said demand for rum is growing in Cambodia, where people have traditionally favoured beer, whisky and local rice wine.

However, Rémy Choisy, a French national who runs a rum bar in Phnom Penh, said more advertising was needed to make more Cambodians aware of the drink.

"In Cambodia, people only drink sugarcane juice," Mr Choisy noted. "They don't know so much about rum." REUTERS

Consumer

Farfetch plans to go public as luxury e-commerce grows

Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets its sights on Africa

Tsukiji fish market to stop tourist tuna viewings

Trade war takes its toll on Swiss watch sales

Glaxo seeks bids mid-september for $4b India sale

Swedish healthcare firm Capio to sell French business to Vivalto Sante

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX partners M-Daq to roll out prototype for multi-currency securities trading

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening