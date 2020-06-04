You are here

Home > Consumer

Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:07 PM

ym-princess-040620.jpg
Carnival's Princess Cruises on Thursday extended the suspension of some of its voyages in Australia, Canada and Taiwan as ports around the world remain shut due to the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Carnival's Princess Cruises on Thursday extended the suspension of some of its voyages in Australia, Canada and Taiwan as ports around the world remain shut due to the coronavirus crisis.

Cruise lines, hammered by a crisis which has seen some ships develop into high-profile...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

First Michelin-starred restaurant to close due to Covid-19

Adidas says China sales back to growth faster than expected

Don Agro set to invest S$1.9m to expand storage capacity

South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe

Smartphone shipments projected to fall a record 11.9% in 2020

Lockdown prompts surge in Germans seeking help for alcoholism

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 04:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi defies coronavirus with Western European corporate lending push

[LONDON] Citigroup is looking to ramp up its commercial banking operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa (...

Jun 4, 2020 04:46 PM
Government & Economy

NTUC raises funding cap for training support scheme, introduces version for non-unionised firms

THE National Trades Union Congress is raising the funding cap for a training support scheme, and introducing a...

Jun 4, 2020 04:38 PM
Government & Economy

Companies that 'disguise' retrenchments could have JSS wage support withdrawn: Josephine Teo

COMPANIES found to have disguised their retrenchments could have their wage support and work pass privileges...

Jun 4, 2020 04:33 PM
Garage

SoftBank US$100m fund to back firms led by people of colour

[LONDON] SoftBank Group started a US$100 million fund that will exclusively invest in companies led by people of...

Jun 4, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains to fourth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Thursday as the easing of lockdown measures around the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.