Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages

[BENGALURU] Carnival's Princess Cruises on Thursday extended the suspension of some of its voyages in Australia, Canada and Taiwan as ports around the world remain shut due to the coronavirus crisis.
Cruise lines, hammered by a crisis which has seen some ships develop into high-profile...
